Pittsburgh fugitive once found in attic arrested again after hiding under TV set, authorities say

A Pittsburgh fugitive who was once found in an attic was arrested again after authorities said he was found hiding in a basement under a TV set.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Davon James of Pittsburgh has been a fugitive since earlier this month after a bench warrant was issued for a probation violation on a guilty plea for a firearms charge. James also had an active warrant out of Pittsburgh for strangulation in connection with a domestic violence case on July 2.

The sheriff's office said detectives had recently learned that James was inside a home on Wynoka Street in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. When detectives got there on Thursday, the sheriff's office said they were given permission to search a first-floor apartment but couldn't find him.

Detectives then went to a common area in the basement and said they noticed an arm "protruding" from beneath a TV set. After commanding the person to show themselves, the sheriff's office said James complied and was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

James had also been wanted in January this year on probation violations, which was his first bench warrant of the year. The sheriff's office said when detectives went to a home on Hubbard Street, they found James hiding in the attic, completely covered in insulation.