Pittsburgh's Fourth of July celebrations temporarily suspended due to lightning

The city of Pittsburgh has temporarily suspended its Fourth of July celebrations due to the threat of inclement weather.

In a social media post just before 5 p.m., officials said lightning had been detected within 8 miles of the event location, prompting the suspension.

"Guests are advised to seek shelter, move indoors if possible, and avoid open areas," the post read.

Available shelter locations in Downtown Pittsburgh include the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown hotel and the United Steelworkers Building garage.

Those on the North Shore are advised to seek shelter within Acrisure Stadium.

A city spokesperson relayed to KDKA-TV that they are "continuing to monitor the weather" and advising guests to regularly check city-affiliated social media accounts for the latest updates, adding that there are "no changes right now to later programming."