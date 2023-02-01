Pittsburgh Foundation announces pledge to invest $50 million to advance racial equity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest charities in the region is set to invest $50 million to advance racial equity and racial justice.

This means by 2027, at least 50 percent of grants from the Pittsburgh Foundation will benefit communities of color.

The percentage of people that live below the poverty line in Pittsburgh is much higher than the national average.

More than a third of the city's Black and Latino residents lived below the poverty line in 2022.