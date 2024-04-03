Pittsburgh-area building on edge of hillside above landslide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dramatic video shows a building in Greene County, Pennsylvania, sitting above a landslide.

The building on the border of Greene and Washington counties is perched on top of a hillside, sitting just above a landslide. The hillside is falling from under the structure, which sits above Ten Mile Creek County Park in Washington County.

The building is reportedly a garage, as the home is in a different part of the wooded area.

Much of the Pittsburgh area was hit with heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to overflowing streams, flooded roadways and the perfect environment for landslides. In Pittsburgh on Tuesday, 2.68 inches of rain was recorded.

After a break from the rain on Tuesday afternoon, heavy downpours continued Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The main concern for the Pittsburgh area is now flood risks. Those flooding concerns are expected through Thursday evening for the Ohio, Monongahela and Youghiogheny rivers. Also, numerous roadways throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania have been closed due to rising waters and landslides.