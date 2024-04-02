Heavy rain floods Pittsburgh-area roads with severe storms expected later

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Heavy rain overnight and through the morning has led to flooding, overflowing creeks and closing roads across the Pittsburgh area.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for Allegheny and northeastern Washington counties. Most of the area is under a flood watch. As of noon, Pittsburgh had already seen nearly 2 inches of rain, setting a single-day rain record, First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley said.

In Coraopolis, PennDOT crews were checking on Montour Road, which has been down to a single lane since December because of a landslide. Out of an abundance of caution, the road was closed so crews could reassess the landslide. PennDOT gave the OK to reopen the road to one lane.

Montour Road has been down to one lane since December because of a landslide. Crews checked it on April 2, 2024, following heavy rains. (Photo: KDKA)

In Fredericktown, Washington County, a van became trapped in flood water. Crews were busy cleaning up debris from the rushing water.

A van became trapped in flood water in Fredericktown, Washington County, on April 2, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

Videos posted to social media show creeks flooding their banks. One video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a creek near the Emsworth Locks and Dams gushing by.

Around Allegheny County, authorities are reporting flooded roads. Baldwin police said Streets Run Road is closed from Brentwood Road to the city line. Barricades have been installed at both ends of the closure. Shaler Township police said many roadways have experienced flooding. If you see water on a roadway, turn around. Don't try to drive through it, police said.

Heavy rain should ease through the afternoon, but now First Alert Meteorologist Kristin Emery says the focus will shift to possible severe storms from mid-afternoon through late Tuesday night. Gusty winds are the biggest concerns with possible hail and tornadoes on top of the ongoing flooding.

Pittsburgh power companies prepare for severe weather

Duquesne Light Company said it's prepared for high winds, hail and heavy winds that could damage electrical equipment and result in power outages.

Duquesne Light said it has increased staffing to make sure they can respond to outages as safely and quickly as possible. But because of potentially hazardous conditions, the company says some response times may be delayed.

Customers are reminded to avoid downed power lines and check emergency kit supplies. Have supplies like batteries, flashlights, first aid kits, water and blankets within reach and make sure your important electronic devices like cell phones are charged.

If there is an outage in your neighborhood, Duquesne Light customers can report it online, through the mobile app or by calling 888-393-7000.