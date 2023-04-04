Pittsburgh firefighters union says numerous trucks and engines need repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fire engine is out of service in Pittsburgh, and it's part of a large problem.

According to the firefighters union, numerous trucks and engines are in need of repairs. Station 6, which is on the border of Lawrenceville and Bloomfield, has had its pumper engine out since Friday. That's the truck that brings water to fires, and it's unknown how long it will be out with transmission repairs.

The station, which serves both neighborhoods, has firefighters responding to calls in an SUV.

"You do not want delay in our ability to extinguish a fire. It can also hamper our ability to rescue," union president Ralph Sicuro said.

According to Sicuro, there have been no major issues at this point.

"But we don't want to get to that point," Sicuro said.

He said the average lifespan of a pumper is about 10 years. Forty-six percent of the city's 28 pumpers are around that age.

"We have a lot of equipment that we need to purchase right away in order to get ourselves back up and running," Sicuro said.

One of the major issues is the backlog for new engines. Right now, that wait is two years.

"We would have liked to act yesterday, but the administration has to obviously find the funding to get the purchases," Sicuro said.

Mayor Ed Gainey's office said it is addressing the situation. It is trying to find some from other municipalities.

"We are working as quickly as possible to do the needed repairs to get that truck back in service," Mayor Ed Gainey spokesperson Maria Montano said.

Both the union and city say emergency responders will still come when called upon.

"You might see a little delay in response times, but the city is well-prepared with what we need to do," Montano said.

With ladder trucks, it's a similar ratio. The union said action needs to be taken soon because costs keep going up. The average cost has gone up by $200,000 in the past few years for engines and trucks.

The proposed budget by the governor would call for more money to help firefighters get the equipment they need.