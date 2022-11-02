Pittsburgh Firefighters bring back 'Coats For Kids'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh firefighters are helping kids in need stay warm this winter.

Their "Coats For Kids" clothing drive is back after missing two years due to the pandemic.

The department has raised more than $40,000 to buy coats for kids in grades K-5.

They are also hosting a distribution on Saturday the 19th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will take place at the Pittsburgh Firefighters Local Number One Hall on Flowers Avenue.