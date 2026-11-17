As the holidays approach, fire safety becomes a major priority.

The National Fire Sprinkler Association hosted a demonstration at the City of Pittsburgh's Police and Fire Training Academy on Washington Boulevard in Highland Park to highlight the importance of having fire sprinklers in homes and to stress the importance of taking the proper precautions to prevent fires.

Fire sprinklers are designed to respond to heat, not fire, to prevent what firefighters call "flashover." The sprinklers activate at 155 degrees, regardless of flame height or activity, to keep rooms from being engulfed in flames within minutes.

"Flashover is when every combustible material in the room is set on fire," said Michael Wilson of the National Fire Sprinkler Association.

Wilson said the chances of surviving flashover are 0%, and it's likely to occur faster in homes these days, as opposed to times past.

"With the rise of synthetic materials in our furniture, we're seeing flashover in well under 10 minutes," he said.

The NFSA's top recommendation is to have fire sprinklers installed in every home, but for those who don't have them, they also encourage preventative measures to limit the chances of a fire igniting.

"Making sure your smoke detector battery has been changed," Wilson said as a prime example. "We just changed the clocks, so that's a great time to change your battery."

Wilson also mentioned Christmas lights as a primary source of fires, citing Chevy Chase's character, Clark Griswold, in the 1989 film "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" as an example of what not to do.

He advised ways to avoid those hazards, like checking the tags on lights to make sure the "UL" logo is listed on them. The "UL" stands for Underwriters Laboratories, a certification to ensure a product has met nationally recognized safety and performance standards."

"Make sure that they're listed for indoor use," he said. "Don't put outdoor lights inside."

He also advises those who use real trees to decorate for Christmas to ensure they're properly watered every day. Also, trees, or any other decorations, should be kept more than four feet away from any heating sources.

Also, time becomes an important factor, since not every home is equipped with fire sprinklers.

"When it comes to time, minutes matter," said Wilson. "You could have the best-equipped fire department in the world. They're not going to get to your house within 10 minutes."