Pittsburgh Fire Lt. Randolph "Randy" Meyer II dies at age 38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is mourning the loss of Lieutenant Randolph "Randy" Meyer II who died at age 38.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Meyer died on Aug. 19 after a "valiant" battle with appendiceal cancer, which is a rare form of cancer. His wife Stephanie said it was his mission to bring awareness to appendix cancer and the Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation, Public Safety said.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Meyer grew up in Hazelwood and graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School in 2022. He began his career as a firefighter in 2007 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2022 after a decade and a half of service, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

"Randy was an exceptional man who embodied the spirit of what it means to be a firefighter: he was courageous, dedicated, and was always thinking of others. He was an excellent mentor to others in the Bureau and he bravely fought his battle until the very end," Fire Chief Darryl Jones said in a news release. "He will be greatly missed."

Public Safety said it's honored by his long and devoted service and sends its condolences to his family and friends.