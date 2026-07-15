Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones to retire after review of bureau's management

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones, who was placed on paid administrative leave in June, will retire after a review of the bureau's financial, operational and administrative management, Mayor Corey O'Connor announced on Wednesday.

Jones, who has been Pittsburgh's fire chief for nearly 20 years, will retire on Sept. 16, the mayor's office said.

Jones was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review, Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed in June. Sources told KDKA the allegation wasn't criminal in nature but stemmed from allegations against the chief involving his management of the fire bureau.

In a statement, O'Connor called Jones a "good man" and thanked him for his service, but said he believes it's time for new leadership.

"When I took office, I promised the people of Pittsburgh that I would thoroughly review all city departments," O'Connor's statement said. "After a comprehensive review of the oversight of finances and operations of the Fire Bureau, I believe that it's in the best interest of the city to move forward under new leadership."

O'Connor didn't release any details about the review's findings.

Jones has been a firefighter since the '80s, and he became Pittsburgh's first Black fire chief in 2007. Before that, he spent 20 years with Aliquippa's fire department, including 12 years as chief there.

Assistant Chief Mathew Davis, who has been serving as acting chief since Jones was placed on leave, will continue in that position until a permanent replacement is named, O'Connor's office said.