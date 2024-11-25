Funeral service for fallen Pittsburgh Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh being held today at St. Paul Cathedral

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fallen Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh is set to be laid to rest today following a funeral mass at St. Paul Cathedral in the city's Oakland neighborhood.

Chief Walsh died last week of a medical emergency while in command of a fire scene in the city's East Hills neighborhood.

A funeral procession is expected to depart from Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township around 9 a.m. and travel along the Parkway West, through the Fort Pitt Tunnel, and along the Parkway East en route to Oakland.

The fallen chief's funeral mass is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

A final salute for Chief Walsh was held Sunday evening near the end of the viewing services with dozens of firefighters packing into the funeral home to say their goodbyes and pay their respects.

One of his family members told KDKA that Chief Walsh died doing what he loved. Another said that it was humbling to learn how he helped so many around him.

"I think the world has lost a great man, a great firefighter, someone that truly cared about Pittsburgh, cared about his city, cared about helping people, cared about his family, and just a great person in general," said Rich Baur, Chief Walsh's nephew.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said that Chief Walsh was an excellent leader and a great person.

Traffic restrictions for Chief Walsh's funeral procession

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials have announced planned road closures ahead of Monday morning's funeral procession and mass.

Fifth Avenue in Oakland will be closed from Bellefield Avenue to Wilkins Avenue starting at 8 a.m. and the closure will be lifted when the service ends, which is expected to be around Noon.

Other streets around Fifth Avenue will be closed to help keep traffic out of the area.

PRT says that buses on select routes in Oakland will be detoured during the funeral mass.

No parking will be allowed along Fifth Avenue between Bellefield and Wilkins from 6 a.m. through the end of the service around Noon.