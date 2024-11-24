Viewing and salute for Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief John Walsh set for Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be the viewing and salute for fallen Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Batallion Chief John Walsh.

The viewing will take place at Slater Funeral Home in Scott Township along Greentree Road from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There then will be a final salute at 7 p.m. with uniformed personnel in attendance.

Then, on Monday, the funeral mass will be held for Cheif Walsh at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland at 10 a.m.

Walsh suffered a medical emergency while in command of a house fire scene on Thursday in East Hills. He was taken to the hospital from the scene and ultimately died at the hospital.

He was someone who gave nearly four decades of his life protecting people.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said he was an excellent leader and a great person.

"This is a deep cut," Chief Jones said. "We are not going to get over this easily. If we stay together and stand together, we will overcome this."

The union said that Chief Walsh's "unwavering passion for the job, his courageous service, and his remarkable leadership over 37 dedicated years will never be forgotten."

"Rest easy, Chief Walsh," the union said. "We have the watch from here."

The 60-year-old battalion chief dedicated his life to service because it was the family way. His father is a retired fire battalion chief and Walsh is leaving behind his father along with his mother and wife.

We will have coverage of Chief Walsh's viewing and funeral on KDKA-TV News Sunday and Monday.