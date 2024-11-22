Funeral plans announced for fallen Pittsburgh Fire battalion chief John Walsh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Funeral plans have been announced for fallen Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh.

Chief Walsh died earlier this week after suffering a medical emergency while in command of a fire scene in the city's East Hills neighborhood.

A viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Slater Funeral Home along Greentree Road in Scott Township.

A final salute with uniformed personnel in attendance will take place at 7 p.m.

On Monday, a funeral mass will be held at St. Paul Cathedral at 10 a.m. in the city's Oakland neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said Chief Walsh was an excellent leader and a great person and the firefighters' union said his "unwavering passion for the job, his courageous service, and his remarkable leadership over 37 dedicated years will never be forgotten."

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh died of a medical emergency while in command of a fire scene in the city's East Hills neighborhood. Pittsburgh Fire Fighters / Facebook

Ralph Sicuro, president of the firefighters union, said that Walsh touched so many in the bureau.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro ordered all U.S. and Pennsylvania flags in Allegheny County lowered to half-staff in honor of Chief Walsh.

Chief Walsh leaves behind his wife, mother and a retired fire battalion chief father.