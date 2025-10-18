19 wanted fugitives arrested as part of weeklong FBI Pittsburgh operation

A recent FBI Pittsburgh-led operation resulted in the arrest of 19 wanted fugitives as part of Summer Heat, an FBI nationwide initiative targeting violent crime, agency officials said Saturday. Local, state, and other federal agencies assisted in the operation, which also seized drugs, guns and money.

Between October 6 and October 10, the FBI Pittsburgh office, the United States Marshals Service, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit collaborated to identify the wanted fugitives and ultimately make the arrests.

While the operation primarily focused on the western Pennsylvania region, officials say that arrests related to this specific operation took place as far away as North Carolina and Kansas.

Those arrested were wanted for offenses such as drug trafficking, firearms possession, sexual battery of a child, rape of children, terroristic threats, and human trafficking, according to a provided media release from FBI Pittsburgh.

One individual was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Kansas City, Kansas, with an outstanding federal arrest warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor females who were in his care. Another individual wanted out of Allegheny County for stalking, harassment, and being physically violent against his ex-girlfriend was arrested by FBI Charlotte in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, authorities confirmed.

The FBI Pittsburgh SWAT team was deployed to Penn Hills as part of this operation to make an arrest as well.

"Law enforcement at all levels shares the same goal: protect the communities we serve. This operation proves our commitment to that mission," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. "It does not matter if you're in Western Pennsylvania, across the United States, or anywhere else in the world, the FBI and our partners will find you and will bring you to justice."

In total, the operation resulted in the seizure of three firearms, 28.8 grams of crack cocaine, 77.6 grams of heroin and fentanyl, and 722.6 grams of marijuana.