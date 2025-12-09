Pittsburgh leaders celebrate completion of East Hills Drive paving project

After decades of decay, part of an important road between the East Hills and Penn Hills has been renovated.

East Hills Drive had developed a reputation as a dangerous place to drive, prompting state and local leaders to take action.

In the past, the roadway was compared to the surface of the moon when driving on it, but after restoration efforts, that has changed.

"This is a project probably 20 years in the making," said Pittsburgh City Councilmember Khari Mosley.

To make the important road passable again, the state, city, and officials from Petra Ministries, whose church is served by the road, secured $250,000 early this year to repair the connector between Penn Hills and the East Hills of Pittsburgh.

"It's a wonderful day for Petra, but I think even more so, it's a great day for the East Hills and Pittsburgh," said Bishop Donald Clay.

In its former state, one section of East Hills Drive became a dumping ground because it looked abandoned. Officials hope the roadway upgrade will put an end to that.

The new roadbed will be much easier for cars using it.

"It was unbearable. Really, it was a liability," said Elder Jim Balthrop, a Petra church member.

State Rep. La'tasha D. Mayes says fixing this road also improves the community's overall presentation and economic viability.

"It's a serious matter when we can repair infrastructure in communities that have faced disinvestment for so many years," Rep. Mayes (D) said.

Joe McAndrew, the state representative for the 32nd district, says what happened to East Hills Drive is just one of many improvements on the drawing board.

"Only one of many yet to come; we have more lined up in the future. Allegheny River Boulevard is on our radar, as are some other streets as well," Rep. McAndrew (D) said.