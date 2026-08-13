How a Pittsburgh environmental group is monitoring E. coli in popular swimming and fishing spots

Multiple streams and tributaries have had levels of E. coli above what the EPA calls safe for recreation, but how is that figured out? KDKA tagged along with a group that monitors water quality across the Pittsburgh area.

Turtle Creek in Pitcairn Park is one of 13 sites the group Three Rivers Waterkeeper tests every week in the summer for E. coli levels.

"It may not look like much, but as you can see, people are using it," Three Rivers Waterkeeper environmental scientist Koa Reitz said. "It looks like someone had a sit spot for fishing, so we know that people are using these spots."

For the past four years, the group has been doing its swim guide during the summer through October. There are 12 routine sites and a 13th that is requested by the community.

"You wouldn't necessarily know that there's E. coli because it is tiny bacteria," Reitz said while sampling the water.

This week, one of the requested sites was Lake Elizabeth on the North Side. While Three Rivers Waterkeeper is not a regulatory agency, it wants people to know what they are swimming, fishing or boating in.

"Having that information can just be key to know when or where to do it," Reitz said after sampling the water.

Every week, the samples are then taken to the group's offices in Troy Hill and analyzed. While they routinely find levels slightly above EPA standards, just a couple of weeks ago, they found significantly elevated levels through their tests of Pine Creek in Shaler. Some sewage was getting into the creek, and the group worked with ALCOSAN to address the problem.

This week, there are several volunteer groups getting samples from their own neighborhoods. This helps the group focus on its work.

"That's more time focusing on specific places, and we can even focus on places where there've been problems," Reitz said.