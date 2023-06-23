24 indicted after investigation into Pittsburgh drug trafficking organizations with gang ties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two dozen people were indicted after a federal investigation into a Pittsburgh drug trafficking organization with ties to a local gang, the Department of Justice announced on Friday.

The indictment alleges a large-scale cocaine distributor supplied drugs to a network that included members and associates of the Drizzy Gang, which prosecutors said trafficked firearms and narcotics in the Hill District, operating an open-air market on Watson Street.

"Those arrested this week are members and associates of the neighborhood-based gang responsible for extremely violent acts to include shootings, robberies and illegal drug trafficking," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. "In addition, they brought large amounts of cocaine, crack and fentanyl to the Pittsburgh area with the sole purpose of polluting our streets.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Keith Hart, who is the head of DEA operations across western Pennsylvania, said the indictment "deals a significant blow to a drug trafficking organization that has dealt misery and pain" to communities.

Two suspects are still on the run while the 22 others are being processed through the judicial system. The attorney general's office is asking no bond be given.

#FBI Pittsburgh is still looking for Mark Cook(right) and Marvin Coates(left) related to an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about their whereabouts, please contact #FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000. pic.twitter.com/RL59V41vXw — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) June 23, 2023