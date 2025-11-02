'T' service in Downtown Pittsburgh to be disrupted Monday due to electrical work

People riding the 'T' through Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday will be dealing with some detours and disruptions due to electrical work being performed.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit says it's suspending some of its Downtown Pittsburgh service so the work can be done.

Riders coming into the city will be directed from Steel Plaza station to Penn Park station. From there, shuttle buses will be running that can drop riders off at Steel Plaza or at Gateway stations.

Once at Gateway station, riders can get back onto a train where service will resume and continue onto the North Shore.

Riders in the opposite direction will need to get off at Gateway and get a shuttle bus to Penn Park station. From there, they can get a train with service that will continue to the South Hills.

PRT says normal service is expected to resume on Tuesday and that riders on Monday should allow for at least an additional 20 minutes of travel time.