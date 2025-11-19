Pittsburgh-area direct primary care physicians seeing spike in memberships amid Affordable Care Act uncertainty

With costs expected to go up for the Affordable Care Act, people are examining potentially more affordable options. Because of this, direct primary care physicians in the Pittsburgh area have seen an increase in membership.

Health care research firms like KFF say average premiums for mid-level plans with the Affordable Care Act could rise by 26%.

According to local direct primary care physicians, some small businesses are starting to use this model to insure their employees.

The increases in the ACA are the highest since 2018. In Pennsylvania, approximately 3.5 million people are on some ACA-related plan.

Dr. Natalie Gentile is one of five doctors who make up the Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh. DPC charges patients a monthly subscription fee. They don't pay co-pays.

Doctors have seen an increase in people enrolling in their direct primary care practices as costs rise.

"When people really realize that they are not going to be able to afford full health insurance as it is and they are going to want something better," Dr. Gentile said.

With the expected cost increase in health care, they don't expect that to change. Some small businesses are using this model to go along with benefits.

"So, people who are trying to insure their employees are trying to look for ways for cost savings and they are coupling their insurance plans with a direct primary care practice for their health benefits," Dr. Gentile said.

In prior reporting on direct primary care, while it offers more access to your doctor, it's still recommended to have health insurance for some specialty care and hospitalizations.

The American Academy of Family Physicians says the model cuts down on overhead. Dr. Gentile says that's how they keep their monthly subscription to about $100.

"Because we are able to keep that overhead low, we are able to keep our monthly memberships low for patients, and that's the ultimate goal," Dr. Gentile said.

There is some fear that people could go without insurance if ACA costs remain high.