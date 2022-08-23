Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Dept. of Mobility and Infrastructure hosting listening session on Fern Hollow Bridge safety

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As work continues to rebuild the Fern Hollow Bridge, members of the community will meet today to share ideas on how to make the area surrounding the bridge safer.

Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure wants to talk about improving intersections at the Forbes, Dallas, and Beechwood intersections near the bridge site.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Yeshiva Girls School.

You can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom.

For a link to register, click here.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 3:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.