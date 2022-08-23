Pittsburgh Dept. of Mobility and Infrastructure hosting listening session on Fern Hollow Bridge safety

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As work continues to rebuild the Fern Hollow Bridge, members of the community will meet today to share ideas on how to make the area surrounding the bridge safer.

Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure wants to talk about improving intersections at the Forbes, Dallas, and Beechwood intersections near the bridge site.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Yeshiva Girls School.

You can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom.

