Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after cars do donuts in Pittsburgh area

By Meghan Schiller

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Car meets under investigation
Car meets under investigation 02:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Donuts, car meets or side shows -- they've seemingly increased in popularity overnight. Now some residents want to know what's being done about it.

Skid marks blanket the intersection of Sheraden Boulevard and Chartiers Avenue. Pittsburgh police said it's just one of several car meets from this weekend now under investigation.

Everyone's sharing the videos of this past weekend's car meets. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller showed one to Sheraden resident J. Cottrell. He's worried about two things: why is this happening and what if someone gets hurt?

"It's a doggone shame they're out of control and I've been up here almost 20 years and I've never seen anything like this," he said. 

A viewer sent a video that captured more than 100 people along Noblestown Road under I-79 -- cars on the on and off ramps, spinning out just after 11 Saturday night, people hanging out the windows, filming.

"It's just basically to see who got the best car, who can handle their car the best," said participant Nitti Neal, who wore a ski mask so as not to show his face.

He said he's done it. 

"Yeah, of course, all the time, Hellcats, SRTS," he said. 

The motto on the streets: kill the tires, not the homies. Neal says it's a way to get off the streets but he realizes safety is an issue.

"I think there's better places we can do it, we just gotta watch out for the kids cause if the kids get injured, it's gonna be a problem," he said. 

Did you see this in Collier this weekend? It happened on Noblestown Rd underneath 79. Reach out to me! Hoping to learn more 🤔🤔 KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh

Posted by Meghan Schiller KDKA on Monday, May 8, 2023

There's no shortage of cameras above the intersection in Sheraden and the driver sent the dash cam video along Noblestown Road to police. KDKA-TV has not heard back yet from Collier Township police. 

Meghan Schiller
Meghan Schiller - KDKA

Meghan Schiller is an Emmy-nominated journalist who joined KDKA in October 2017. She's thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting at the station she grew up watching.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 7:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.