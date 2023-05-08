Investigation underway after cars do donuts in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Donuts, car meets or side shows -- they've seemingly increased in popularity overnight. Now some residents want to know what's being done about it.

Skid marks blanket the intersection of Sheraden Boulevard and Chartiers Avenue. Pittsburgh police said it's just one of several car meets from this weekend now under investigation.

Everyone's sharing the videos of this past weekend's car meets. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller showed one to Sheraden resident J. Cottrell. He's worried about two things: why is this happening and what if someone gets hurt?

People in tricked out cars doing donuts all across the city & beyond. Multiple police departments called out to investigate this weekend. We talk with one young man who says it’s all in good fun- but others tell me it’s a safety concern. Tonight at 6 on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/pEdH3okAli — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 8, 2023

"It's a doggone shame they're out of control and I've been up here almost 20 years and I've never seen anything like this," he said.

A viewer sent a video that captured more than 100 people along Noblestown Road under I-79 -- cars on the on and off ramps, spinning out just after 11 Saturday night, people hanging out the windows, filming.

"It's just basically to see who got the best car, who can handle their car the best," said participant Nitti Neal, who wore a ski mask so as not to show his face.

He said he's done it.

"Yeah, of course, all the time, Hellcats, SRTS," he said.

The motto on the streets: kill the tires, not the homies. Neal says it's a way to get off the streets but he realizes safety is an issue.

"I think there's better places we can do it, we just gotta watch out for the kids cause if the kids get injured, it's gonna be a problem," he said.

Did you see this in Collier this weekend? It happened on Noblestown Rd underneath 79. Reach out to me! Hoping to learn more 🤔🤔 KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh Posted by Meghan Schiller KDKA on Monday, May 8, 2023

There's no shortage of cameras above the intersection in Sheraden and the driver sent the dash cam video along Noblestown Road to police. KDKA-TV has not heard back yet from Collier Township police.