Pittsburgh plans to expand co-response program, pairing police with mental health clinicians

Pittsburgh Public Safety leaders said they recognize some 911 calls require more than an officer. It's why they're relaunching and expanding the co-response program with mental health clinicians.

Jaime Gribben-Mahoney, a community social worker in Downtown Pittsburgh, said she had an encounter last week with a man who told her he has a poor history with police and was reluctant to seek help.

"After sitting there and talking with him for a while, he let us take him to the hospital and connect him with services," Gribben-Mahoney said. "This is an example of how rapport building can increase the likelihood of positive outcomes and perception change."

Gribben-Mahoney is part of the former crisis response program that relaunched in mid-May as the co-response program, a partnership between Pittsburgh's Office of Community Health and Safety and the police bureau, pairing officers with mental health clinicians to provide specialized care on a call.

"This program will reduce unnecessary arrests, decreases the likelihood of emergency room visits when other services may be more appropriate, and increases the chance that individuals receive the treatment and support that they need," Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando said.

Lando said they're enhancing the program by providing coverage citywide and having two specific leaders on the police end to ensure they serve the community effectively.

"Some would try to mischaracterize this as a substitute for law enforcement response. It is not. This is a supplement to that level of response," Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams said.

Each co-responder will be paired with an officer. They want six co-responders, one per zone, plus Gribben-Mahoney, considered a team lead who is specifically focused Downtown. They also want six integrated responders, which are clinicians who can go to a call without an officer that may not need one. They won't be bound by zone. They still need to fill eight vacancies, and currently their hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but they plan to extend the hours.

In the process, they'll work with other divisions and outreach groups to supplement support, making sure public safety serves every person in need with the proper care, no matter where they are.

"A system that is responsive, innovative, and centered on people, people that need our help and support in all areas," Mayor Corey O'Connor said.

This expansion is already budgeted for, including positions that have yet to be filled.