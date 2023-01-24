Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh City Council expected to pass proposal to ease medical debt

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council is expected to pass a bill aimed at erasing a significant amount of medical debt for city residents.

The legislation was introduced by Councilman Bobby Wilson.

He's proposing that the city enters into an agreement with a company to help residents erase their medical debt.

Wilson's first proposed included RIP Medical Debt, which buys qualifying medical debt for pennies on the dollar and then is forgiven by the nonprofit. 

He says the city could use $1 million from American Rescue Plan funding for the proposal.

Last week, city council amended the bill to allow city officials to issue a request for proposals from qualified vendors to choose from.

Wilson says more than 20,000 residents can benefit from this and that it's right in line with the guidelines in terms of recovery and relief.

He added that 7% of households in Allegheny County have healthcare debt in collection.

City council is set to meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. 

A similar bill has been proposed in the Pennsylvania State House, citing the ongoing efforts made at the local level in Pittsburgh. The state-level proposal suggests that $5 million in spending could erase more than $575 million in medical debt. 

