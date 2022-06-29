Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb to present 2021 financial report

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb to present financial report
Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb to present financial report 01:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's Controller will address the city's finances on Wednesday, and inside a recent audit, there's a concern over some missing money.

Michael Lamb says he has discovered that private employers owe the city a significant amount of money for police services, such as bar owners who hire off-duty police officers.

Lamb released the audit of the city's Secondary Employment Fund and will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the audit, as well as to release the city's 2021 Popular Annual Financial Report.

The Secondary Employment Fund was established in 2013 to collect money from employers who hire off-duty officers.

Those employers are sent monthly invoices for hourly rates and fees.

The Controller's Office found that while some businesses overpaid, others still owed money, but an exact amount wasn't stated.

Lamb's report offered three recommendations to the Police Bureau to help avoid this problem in the future, including:

  • Adopting a formal process to review businesses with balances and consider revoking or reporting them
  • Improving internal controls to monitor hours that officers work for secondary jobs
  • Avoiding granting services to ineligible partners

The Police Bureau accepted all of these recommendations.

Click here to view the report from the Controller's Office.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Lamb will hold a briefing regarding the city's finances as well as to release the city's 2021 Popular Annual Financial Report. 

You can watch the briefing live on CBS News Pittsburgh. Click here to watch. 

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 4:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.