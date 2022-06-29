Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb to present 2021 financial report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's Controller will address the city's finances on Wednesday, and inside a recent audit, there's a concern over some missing money.

Michael Lamb says he has discovered that private employers owe the city a significant amount of money for police services, such as bar owners who hire off-duty police officers.

Lamb released the audit of the city's Secondary Employment Fund and will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the audit, as well as to release the city's 2021 Popular Annual Financial Report.

The Secondary Employment Fund was established in 2013 to collect money from employers who hire off-duty officers.

Those employers are sent monthly invoices for hourly rates and fees.

The Controller's Office found that while some businesses overpaid, others still owed money, but an exact amount wasn't stated.

Lamb's report offered three recommendations to the Police Bureau to help avoid this problem in the future, including:

Adopting a formal process to review businesses with balances and consider revoking or reporting them

Improving internal controls to monitor hours that officers work for secondary jobs

Avoiding granting services to ineligible partners

The Police Bureau accepted all of these recommendations.

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Lamb will hold a briefing regarding the city's finances as well as to release the city's 2021 Popular Annual Financial Report.

