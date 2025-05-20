Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect found shot inside vehicle after traffic stop in Monroeville

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man accused of carjacking another man in Pittsburgh was found shot following a traffic stop in the vehicle police said he stole. 

Pittsburgh Police said Monday that officers were first called to the area of Friendship Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and when they arrived at the scene, a man told them he had been carjacked by another man.

The man told police that during the carjacking, he fired two gunshots at the man, who then left the area in the stolen vehicle. 

Police say they then issued an alert for the stolen vehicle, which was headed out of Pittsburgh, headed eastbound. 

According to police, a short time later, Pitcairn Police saw a vehicle that matched the description from Pittsburgh Police that was driving erratically.

Police say officers from Pitcairn stopped the vehicle along Broadway Boulevard in Monroeville and found the driver had been shot in the arm and in the shoulder. Police say the man was identified as the suspect from the Friendship Avenue carjacking. 

The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was last listed in stable condition. 

Detectives from Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation.

