Caribbean restaurant in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood hit with consumer alert by health department

A popular Caribbean restaurant in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood has been hit with a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department.

The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert on its food safety page, saying that the Caribbean Village Fusion restaurant along Cable Place was cited for numerous code violations following a health inspection earlier this week.

The health department said the violations were for things like unlabeled food items, inadequate refrigeration, inadequate cleaning and sanitization, and lack of thermometer use, among others.

According to the inspection report, three of the violations were determined to be of the high risk nature.

Inspectors said that the restaurant will need to correct the high and medium risk violations for the consumer alert to be lifted.

A follow-up inspection is expected to take place next week and inspectors said that if the high and medium risk violations aren't corrected, the restaurant will be ordered to close.