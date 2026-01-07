2 Pittsburgh business owners charged in EBT fraud scheme

Two Pittsburgh business owners have been charged after an investigation by Attorney General Dave Sunday's office found that they purchased electronic benefit transfer cards at a discounted rate and used them to purchase food for their businesses.

Rachna Anwar, 46, and Munir Chaudhri, 62, face multiple felony charges, including corrupt organizations and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity, according to a release from the Attorney General Sunday's office.

The investigation found that the pair purchased EBT cards from individuals receiving public assistance benefits, then used the cards to make more than $178,000 in purchases at Sam's Club and other retailers, authorities said. The food and beverages were later sold at a restaurant and a deli on East Ohio Street.

Investigators said the suspects made more than 800 transactions involving 450 EBT cards, totaling $178,289. Purchases included items such as beef, chicken, bread, water, soda and other drinks.

"These defendants intentionally manipulated a system designed to help underserved residents — all to increase profits at their businesses," Attorney General Sunday said. "Investigators sifted through hundreds of transactions to uncover the scheme and filed very serious charges."

Arrangements are being made for Anwar and Chaudhri to surrender and be arraigned, the attorney general's office said.