Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire celebrates 31 new firefighters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New firefighters are joining the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire.

Thirty men and one woman graduated as part of the 132nd class of the bureau of fire after 32 weeks of training.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said more firefighters will help bring down response times.

"It's always an exciting day when we have a graduation, extending the family is a good thing," he said.

The new firefighters will be on duty starting on Monday and will be stationed throughout the city.