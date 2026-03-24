2026-27 season lineup announced for Pittsburgh's Broadway series at the Benedum Center

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the upcoming season for the Broadway series of shows that will be coming to the Benedum Center.

The Broadway series was announced Monday with 11 shows coming to Pittsburgh, including six winners of the Best Musical at the Tony Awards and four shows that are new to the city.

Here's a list of what shows will be coming to the Benedum Center and when they will be in town:

The Lion King - September 9-27, 2026

Hadestown - October 27-November 1, 2026

The Notebook - November 10-15, 2026

How The Grinch Stole Christmas - November 24-29, 2026

Maybe Happy Ending - December 29, 2026-January 3, 2027

The Sound of Music - January 19-24, 2027

Beetlejuice - February 5-7, 2027

Death Becomes Her - February 23-28, 2027

The Phantom Of The Opera - March 17-28, 2027

The Outsiders - April 27-May 2, 2027

The Who's Tommy - May 18-23, 2027

"The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is proud to present another show-stopping PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season," shared Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President & CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "We extend our sincerest thanks to PNC whose generous support ensures that the arts continue to positively impact our region."

Anyone interested in getting a subscription to the Cultural Trust's Broadway series can do so online.