Watch CBS News
Weather

Pittsburgh area braces for longest heat wave in years

By Ron Smiley

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Longest heat wave in years in Pittsburgh begins Monday
Longest heat wave in years in Pittsburgh begins Monday 03:21

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The heat finally arrives on Monday for the Pittsburgh area. Highs on Monday should hit around 93 degrees. 

The area may even see today's high hitting 95 degrees, but I think the most likely number that we will see is 93 degrees for our high. Not only will it be hot, but humidity levels are also on the rise. 

There's also a chance for rain on Monday, but if you see any rain, it will be brief. It may actually feel hotter, or at least more uncomfortable after it rains due to added moisture in the atmosphere. 

thumbnail-temp2.png
KDKA-TV

Highs in the 90s are expected all week long. The hottest stretch of weather will occur from Thursday to Friday with highs each day forecast to be at least at 96 degrees. 

Heat index numbers will be well into triple digits and may even hit 110 degrees.  At this time, the Pittsburgh National Weather Service has gone with a heat advisory through Friday. This may be upgraded later this week. The criteria for a heat advisory is forecast heat index values of 100 degrees and 104 degrees.  

We look to be just shy of that for today. We should easily hit it tomorrow. I have heat index numbers around 110 degrees Thursday through Saturday.  That should be the hottest stretch of the week.  

thumbnail-temp1.png
KDKA-TV

Looking at the climatology behind these numbers, one could argue that just hitting the 90s in June is fairly rare here in Pittsburgh.

Over the past 30 years, from 1990 to 2020, we have averaged just two June 90-degree days per year. We can expect to see four in July and three in August. Overall, we have averaged 10 90-degree days each year. The last time we saw a June heat advisory was in 2022. 

Since 2006, we have only had five days in June when a heat advisory was issued. We will see five days in a row right now with some type of advisory or warning due to heat. This is rare air indeed.

Ron Smiley
Ron Smiley

Arriving to KDKA in June 2015, Ron Smiley has been giving a local and hopefully bright outlook on the day in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 9:00 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.