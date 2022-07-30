Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival happening today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can also dance to the beat this afternoon at the Pittsburgh Blues and Roots Festival.
It's happening at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Cheswick. Gates opened at noon and performances started at 1 PM.
Tickets are $40 at the gate. Kids 16 and younger get in for free.
Proceeds from the festival benefit local youth and adults who are living on the autism spectrum.
