Where does Pittsburgh rank on the list of best and worst cities to drive in?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report ranks the best and worst cities to drive in, and Pittsburgh, perhaps surprisingly, falls right in the middle of the pack.

WalletHub said it compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of "driver-friendliness." Despite nightmares like four lanes of traffic merging into two before the Fort Pitt Bridge or the so-called Pittsburgh Left, the Steel City ranks in the middle of the list, coming in at No. 46.

Pittsburgh also came in second on the list of cities with the most days of precipitation, losing only to Portland and beating out Seattle.

WalletHub said it compared the cities based on the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle, traffic and infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance. WalletHub said it got its data from several federal agencies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, insurance companies and the Waze app.

What are the best cities to drive in?

Raleigh, Boise, Corpus Christi, Greensboro and Jacksonville are the five best cities to drive in, according to WalletHub's ranking.

The report says Raleigh is at the top of the list because it's an inexpensive city, ranking among the least expensive when it comes to the average cost for a new car and the average parking rate. Raleigh residents also don't see too much traffic during their commutes, and their drivers have the seventh highest share of adults who wear their seatbelts.

What are the worst cities to drive in?

Oakland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Detroit are the five worst cities to drive in, according to WalletHub.