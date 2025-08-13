Pittsburgh among best cities for "tree huggers," report finds

Pittsburgh is among the best cities for "tree huggers," a new report from Lawn Love found.

On Wednesday, Lawn Love released its "2025's Top Cities for Tree Huggers" list, and Pittsburgh came in at No. 20 with an overall score of 51.09.

Nashville, Tennessee, came in at No. 1 with an overall score of 58.87, followed by Columbus, Georgia, at No. 2. Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Athens, Georgia, rounded out the top 5, respectively.

Cincinnati, Ohio, came in at No. 11 with an overall score of 53.63.

Rankings explained

To find the best cities for "tree huggers," Lawn Love said it looked at 14 metrics related to the 500 biggest cities in the United States before grouping them into three categories: tree canopy, urban tree infrastructure and climate.

For each metric in the three categories, Lawn Love said it calculated scores to determine each city's ranking. A city's overall score was then based on the average of its scores across all metrics and categories.

The metrics included tree canopy coverage, number of tree maintenance services, average yard square acreage, and number of native tree and shrub species.

Pittsburgh ranked No. 9 in the urban tree and infrastructure category, No. 64 in the climate category, and No. 77 in the tree canopy category.

Cincinnati ranked No. 4 in the urban tree and infrastructure category, No. 58 in the tree canopy category, and No. 85 in the climate category.

According to its website, Lawn Love offers services nationwide.