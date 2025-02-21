Pittsburgh Beerfest, Montour Home Show, and a golf show | KDKA Weekend Planner

Another round of Pittsburgh events makes their way to our region, here's what you can expect.

Pittsburgh Beerfest

At the Pittsburgh Beerfest there will be over 150 local and craft brews to sample, and some of the new craft wineries and distilleries will be in the mix.

The event will be at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center Friday and Saturday with varying hours and windows to buy your ticket on Friday evening the event starts at 6:30 p.m.

There are multiple ticketing packages to choose from and some include water, food, early admission and a souvenir mug.

More information can be found on the official website for the event.

Pittsburgh Golf Show

The golf show will at the Monroeville Convention Center starting on Friday at 12 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.

There will be golfing equipment and accessories to buy and interactive activities and competitions to participate in.

Tickets can be bought through the website and will come with a complimentary magazine subscription.

Montour Home Show

The Montour Home Show will be on Friday starting at 3 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. at the AHN Montour Sports Complex.

At the home show there will be opportunities to learn about home improvement, decorating and landscaping. There will be exhibits, seminars and demonstrations for more educational or entertaining experiences.

Admission is free all three days, and more information can be found on the website.