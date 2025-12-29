German shepherd who went missing in Pittsburgh reunited with owner

After disappearing for two weeks, a German shepherd that went missing in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood was reunited with its owner.

Forty-eight hours after KDKA's story aired on Christmas Day, the Gale family got the miracle they wished for. The Gale family was back together again Saturday after two heartbreaking weeks away from their 7-year-old German shepherd, Flame.

"I'm totally grateful for bringing our boy home to us. The best Christmas present that one person could get from another is to be with the ones they love," said Frank Gale.

Flame disappeared on Dec. 13 after running out of his Beechview home while Frank Gale was shoveling snow. The Gale family put up signs everywhere, but nothing came up until Frank asked for a miracle on Christmas Day.

"The Christmas season, they say, is a season for miracles. I never dreamed that one could happen for me," said Frank.

Martin Brown said he found Flame the day after he disappeared on Dec. 14 while he was in the area delivering food.

"Before I was about to pull off, he was walking around on the train tracks, so I got back out of the car to go check the dog, and then some old lady came outside and said the dog was walking around. Another guy came outside and said the dog was walking around."

Brown said he tried to find the owner by knocking on doors after a neighbor suggested.

"I went and knocked on their door, they said it wasn't their dog, and she said, 'Well, looks like you got a new dog now,'" Brown recalled.

Brown took Flame to his home in Carrick. He realized the dog belonged to someone else on Saturday, thanks to his grandmother, who saw the original story. Brown also received the $1,500 reward for safely returning Flame.

The Gale family said it doesn't matter how Flame got there; they are just happy he's back where he belongs.

"He's our only child right now. He's a family member, he's not a piece of property," Frank said.

Now, their family is whole. The Gales offered thanks to everyone watching and those on social media who spread the word.

"Somehow, they knew what I was talking about. I never expected that to happen at all. My first glimmer of hope is when you called me," Frank explained.

"I'm very thankful to everybody who helped us out, to put up posters, and especially to you, because it helped out, and now, I believe there is Santa Claus that stopped by our house," Nenita Gale added.