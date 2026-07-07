Pittsburgh bar operating as illegal speakeasy shut down by Allegheny County DA

A bar operating as an illegal speakeasy in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood was shut down by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office's Nuisance Bar Task Force, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The district attorney's office said its task force, along with officials from Liquor Control Enforcement and the city of Pittsburgh, enforced the closure of Da Kave.

According to the petition filed by investigators, the establishment had been the center of multiple criminal incidents, including shots fired, fights, sexual assaults and illegal alcohol service for years

In the court paperwork, authorities detail several instances when they were called to Da Kave for ShotSpotter alerts, including on Oct. 12, 2024, when two women were injured during a drive-by shooting.

When the Nuisance Bar Task Force searched the club on Feb. 27, 2025, authorities said they found the club's owner, Ronald Wingfield, with a gun, even though he's not allowed to have one as a felon. He also had over 10 grams of suspected cocaine on him, along with nearly $2,400. A shotgun was also found inside the club, as well as a digital scale with suspected crack cocaine residue, investigators said.

The bar also failed several inspections by the Allegheny County Health Department, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and the Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections, the district attorney's office said.

"After a long, concerning timeline of events, it is in the best interests of the community to cease the operations of this establishment," District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a news release. "It's a very serious decision; however, the safety and security of neighbors, as well as the patrons and employees of the business, is our top priority."