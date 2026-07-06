Pittsburgh author's new book explores what it means to live longer

Did you know today's 5-year-old has a 50% chance of living to be 100 years old?

Author Michael Clinton's new book "Longevity Nation: The People, Ideas, and Trends Changing the Second Half of Our Lives" explores what we all need to be thinking about for the second half of a longer life.

Clinton, who's a Mt. Lebanon native, celebrated his 60th birthday running the Antarctica marathon and his 70th birthday running the Everest marathon. The former publishing CEO is living the longevity advice he shares in his new book.

"If you're 65 today, or 60 today, or ultimately younger, we've been given an incredible gift that no other generation before us has ever had — the gift of 30 more years of life," Clinton says.

He shares insight from experts on longevity from around the world on how to make those extra years meaningful, including how to stay healthy.

"Every doctor says the number one, number one, number one thing is movement and exercise every single day until the last day of our lives," Clinton says.

Clinton sees new longevity trends, including trying to prevent illness rather than just treating it after it occurs, like using wearable technology to track your health.

"I think that's going to be a very, very big trend, the flip to preventative medicine, and I think AI is going to help a lot with that."

Employers also need to adjust to people working longer — some because it brings them purpose and many for financial reasons.

"They're going to probably have to work 60 years just to afford a 90-year life, and it may mean two or three different careers. It may mean go back to school and learn something new."

Housing trends are also changing with more inter-generational housing, like at Chatham University, where college students live with personal care home residents in Oakland.

There are also more seniors living in a house together, like "The Golden Girls" TV sitcom.

"You're probably seeing this co-housing idea emerging where people in their 60s and 70s are sharing houses, almost like when they were young people and being roommates," Clinton says.

Clinton says much of happiness in the second half of life comes down to building new identities and finding purpose.

"Age should not be a barrier. Age should be an opener. And I love to say — have a growth mindset, and you'd be amazed at what you can do in your 60s and 70s and beyond that previous generations never dreamed about."

You can learn more in Michael Clinton's books, "Longevity Nation" and "ROAR into the second half of life (before it's too late)," which are at major retailers.

He's on a book tour and will be in the Pittsburgh area signing books Tuesday, July 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Versilia Boutique at 689 Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon.