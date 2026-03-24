Pittsburgh police searching for suspect after armed robbery in city's Hill District

Pittsburgh police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a store late Monday night in the city's Hill District.

Zone 2 officers responded to a 911 call just before 11:45 p.m. at a business in the 2200 block of Centre Avenue after an employee reported being robbed at gunpoint, according to a social media post from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The suspect fled on foot carrying a backpack, prompting a brief chase by responding officers. Police said they lost sight of the suspect, and additional resources, including a drone unit and a K-9 team, assisted in the search.

Officers also cleared an abandoned apartment building the suspect was believed to have entered but did not locate anyone.

Police said the suspect took about $200 in cash and several vape products. The employee was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.