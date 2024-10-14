PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain, winds, and cold temperatures are on their way to the Pittsburgh area.

Winter weather is hitting us like a sledgehammer smacking a watermelon. It is invariable cool to see in slow motion but you just know that you are going to have to clean up the mess in an hour or so. We've already seen our high temperature today with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees through the afternoon. Lows today will be hit just before midnight. I have Pittsburgh seeing a temperature of around 43° at midnight. Our daily high today will be 57°.

Temperatures are only a small part of what to expect today with scattered rain showers rolling through during the morning hours. For Pittsburgh, the best chance for seeing rain will come from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rain chances will arrive earlier if you are along I-80 and later for those folks south of I-70.

KDKA Weather Center

Wind speeds will also be highest this morning with gusts over 30 mph and wind speeds of around 15mph coming in out of the west. Rain totals today will be around a tenth of an inch.

The cold weather settles in, sticking around on Tuesday and Wednesday. I have highs of 50° for Tuesday and a high of just 48° on Wednesday. Cloud cover will keep morning lows near 40° in Pittsburgh on both mornings. Clearer skies though for places like Venango county will allow them to see temperatures closer to freezing and there are freeze watches posted for Tuesday morning right now.

Temperatures will be cold enough on Tuesday and Wednesday that we may see a mix of wintry precip at times. The best chance for Pittsburgh to see this would be on Wednesday morning.

KDKA Weather Center

The cold moves off on Thursday with Thursday highs hitting the mid 50s. Highs should be back near or above average on Friday with warm weather in place for the upcoming weekend.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos