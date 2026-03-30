It's going to be a cloudy and warm day in the Pittsburgh area

It's going to be a warm and cloudy day in the Pittsburgh area.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Mild with rain and a few stray thunderstorms north Tuesday

We are starting off to a mild start in the 50s with a few spotty showers. Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and a few more showers possible north of I-80 late tonight.

The chance of rain sticks around all week long, but we have some days where we could get close or touch 80 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

There's not a lot of organization to the rain Tuesday and Wednesday, but tomorrow there is a marginal risk north of I-80, meaning a 1 out of 5 risks for strong to severe storms to develop.

It's a low confidence and they will weaken as the move in. Well to the north of I-80 there's a bigger threat, but it's not in our viewing area.

There will be dry time to enjoy those warmer temperatures this week but keep the rain gear close by.

KDKA Weather Center

Saturday looks to be the driest day this week and weekend as rain chances increase on Easter Sunday, and daytime temperatures sit in the low 60s.