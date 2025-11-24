Pittsburgh-area teenager giving back to service members by stuffing stockings for sailors

A teenager from the Pittsburgh area has made it his mission to give back to service members every holiday season.

This year, Collin Arthrell is making sure those aboard the seas have a special gift and a reminder from someone back home.

Collin's mission started nearly a decade ago at just eight years old. He was inspired by his two older brothers who enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

"Ever since my brothers left, I had that connection between them throughout giving," Collin said. "So I decided if I gave to our military members, I would feel that connection and they can feel close to home."

Every year, it begins at the Brentwood VFW where a group helps Collin sort, prep, and pack thousands of stockings.

"I've been collecting stockings, packages, donations from all around the country and throughout that, we've had over 15,000 stockings delivered to the military," Collin said.

This year, the stocking will head to Norfolk, Virginia, destined for the USS George Bush, filled with essential items like candy, hygiene, socks, hats, and more.

"One of the most important is the energy packets, because they can put it right into a bottle of water instead of having to purchase a Monster or something like that, or when a store runs out," said Collin's mother Tracey.

Collin doesn't always personally know who opens each stocking, but the why is what matters.

"Some people aren't able to receive stuff from family members and I totally understand that and grasp that," Collin said. "Just to keep a smile on their faces and keep the morale up."



"Raised him to be a good human being and that's all we can ask for as a parent," Tracey said.

Collin's efforts aren't going unnoticed, especially by the Brentwood VFW, who continue to open their doors for him.



"These people are out there for the holiday," said Brentwood VFW Post 1810 Commander John Wallace. "I know I had my share of missing holidays and birthdays and getting something from home is always a thrill when you open the package and see it came from home."

This year, with donations tight due to rising costs and many people struggling, Collin says his mission continues and so does his ask for support.

"We're still fundraising," Tracey said. "We have a secure website where you can do so and its a tax-deductible receipt immediately given to you, so that's another good things.



Collin is now sixteen and thinking about his future, saying that the Navy is a no-doubt next step.

"Keep smiling and always ask someone how their day is no matter what they're going through," Collin said.