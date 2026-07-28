Rain and storm chances will linger into the afternoon for the Pittsburgh area

Rain and storm chances for the Pittsburgh area will linger into the afternoon hours.

Any Alert Days Ahead? We briefly went First Alert this morning due to timing of rain and storms. Model data is now pushing back the peak storm chance until around noon but we will see a break in rain between now and then

Aware: We are running ahead of our monthly rain average by 0.73". We have seen 4.46" of rain for the month before today. The issue is all but 0.69" of rain fell before the 11th of the month.

At least one of what is expected to be two lines of rain and storms rolled through the area. The second line of storms will be here from around noon to at least 4 p.m.

KDKA Weather Center

Some model data is now keeping storms around as late as 7 p.m. I think the best way to go about the forecast is to call for another two rounds of rain and storms, with one here around noon. The secondary development could occur around 4 p.m. We do continue to have a severe weather risk today; in fact, today's risk is probably higher overall than yesterday's risk. I have a risk from both wind storms and large hail through sunset.

While no one wants to deal with severe weather, it is good to get widespread rain around. For the month overall, we have seen well above the average precipitation for the month. The issue is that of the 4.46" of rain that has fallen, all but 0.69" of that came before the 12th of the month. It has been pretty dry since then. Communities could see upwards of an inch of rain today. That's certainly welcome at area farms.

With rain around most of today, and the area of low pressure sliding by, highs today will likely top out in the mid-70s. That's not too far off from morning temperatures that bottomed out near 70 degrees. Storm chances may linger through 7 p.m. tonight, with light rain and drizzle perhaps sticking around as long as Wednesday morning.

KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday highs will also be in the 70s, similar to today. Highs will tick back up into the 80s on Thursday and will remain in the 80s for a while after that. Our next storm chance will come in on Sunday.