Pittsburgh-area nonprofit dedicated to helping pigs in the community | Sunday Spotlight

A Pittsburgh-area nonprofit is dedicated to helping pigs in the community.

From the unofficial pig ambassador in Dormont to the pig next door, it seems like more and more are popping up in the community. The popularity of pigs is part of the reason why KDKA-TV is highlighting a non-profit solely dedicated to our short, snouted friends.

On a peaceful spring day at Blue Martin's farm, pigs with names like Squank, Christmas, and Chile pull the focus every time.

More than 40 pigs live on her and her husband's farm now. Some of them are there for the short term, other ones are there for the rest of their pig life. It's part of the reason why she's known for her for her love of pigs, a love that translates to her non-profit, the Pigsburgh Squealers.

"They like sleeping a lot, they like eating a lot, they could be grumpy when they don't feel like hanging out. They can be super loving when they do. It's very relatable," said Martin.

The Pigsburgh Squealers is the city's only no-kill pig rescue. "We started hearing about pigs that were in emergency situations. They had been left on the side of the road, they were at shelters, they were from neglected situations. They were very sick sometimes or special needs. But they have been abandoned," said Martin.

"I meet a stranger who will say, 'Oh yeah, you run the pig rescue right,' it really is the best feeling you could ever imagine."

Since 2016, the Pigsburgh Squealers have saved 322 pigs' lives, including Mr. Tusk, who lost both of his legs after getting hit by a car in 2019. Martin and her husband take the pigs in, get them healthy, spayed or neutered, and find them new homes all over the country.

Some have special needs, like weight-related blindness.

"She was so fat; she was completely blind. Her face had folded over on itself," said Martin.

Other pigs are abandoned because owners said their pet pig grew bigger than they expected. Martin said that pigs end up abandoned sometimes because breeders also tell customers that a pig is fully grown.

"Pigs take a long time to be full grown, three to five years unlike a dog right. So, people will either on purpose or accidentally breed them when they are still underage."

Owning a pig is a lot to learn, but Martin said it's doable and enjoyable, and it's part of the reason why Martin encourages pig owner education.

"I remind people if you're going to get a pig go visit a pig rescue," she added.

Part of that education is learning what pigs need. That includes time outside and enough space to roam. Martin said, "Even if they want to be a pampered house piggy, they do need outdoor time when it's nice out."

It's a non-profit on a mission to show that pig personalities shine when you see that pigs are friends rather than just food.

If you want to learn how you can sponsor or adopt a pig through the Pigsburgh Squealers, follow this link.