Pittsburgh-area communities honor fallen soldiers with Memorial Day parades

Monday is Memorial Day, and several municipalities across the Pittsburgh area are hosting parades to honor members of the U.S. military who died while serving in the Armed Forces.

Longstanding tradition continues in Canonsburg

Veterans, first responders, and people of all ages were in Canonsburg for the annual Memorial Day parade that was about remembering those who lost their lives to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The sound of "Taps" is one many families know all too well, a powerful reminder of the lives lost in service to our country.

"Today is just a wonderful day to honor those who have served and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice," said Canonsburg Mayor David Rome. "Those people that served to give us the freedoms we have today, that's just probably the most important part for me."

The day began with remarks from local and state leaders, followed by a parade that has been a Canonsburg tradition for more than 50 years.

Joining military, first responders, and community members was the Grand Marshal, a familiar face representing the state: Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, also a proud veteran.

"It's why we can enjoy the freedoms we do today. The enduring American dream of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Think about it. Two hundred fifty years ago this summer, our founding fathers stood up and did something the world has never seen," Garrity said.

While many are home from work, spending time with their families, catching parade candy on the streets, or cooking out, many here say it's important not to lose sight of the true meaning of the holiday.

"I think I'd ask everyone to thank a veteran for what they've done," Mayor Rome said.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for continuing Memorial Day coverage from around the region.