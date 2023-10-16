Pittsburgh-area man rescues another man trapped inside burning building

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is being hailed as a hero after his quick actions saved the life of another man trapped inside a burning building.

KDKA-TV's Alexandra Todd talked to that neighbor, who says he heard the call for help and didn't think twice. He says he just knew he had to do whatever he could to rescue the man trapped inside.

The smell of smoke still lingers in the air after a three-unit row home caught on fire Saturday night.

"There was so much black smoke," neighbor Damian Komorofski said.

It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when Komorofski says he saw the glow from the flames down the street and then heard a call for help.

"Everybody got out, but there was a man stuck upstairs, who I believe has Alzheimer's, and that's when I made the move to go in because everybody was screaming, 'Somebody was upstairs,' so I went in, opened up the door and drug him out."

A heroic rescue that saved a man's life. Komorofski says he was following his gut.

"I'm lucky I didn't get asphyxiated. But I wasn't worried about me; this isn't any superhero type of stuff, you just do what you can to help somebody."

Shaler Hampton EMS says two firefighters were taken to the hospital from the scene but were later released. All the animals who were also inside the home got out safely.

Komorofski says he knows the damage a fire can do all too well. In 2002, his parents' house caught fire.

"My mum's and dad's house lit up with nine other houses. There was a total of 10 of them that burnt to the ground," he added.

He hopes the community will come forward to help those affected by the fire, saying no one should have to go through a disaster like this.

"Anyone who can help needs to help these people because they're down and out."

Right now, residents affected by this fire are unable to stay in their homes. They're being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.