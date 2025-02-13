Pittsburgh-area shoppers wonder who will fill void amid Joann store closures

Joann, the fabric and craft store, is joining a growing list of companies that have filed for bankruptcy. Hundreds of people stand to lose their jobs at Pittsburgh-area stores as nearly a dozen locations are on the list of closures..

Approximately 60% of Joann stores are closing across the United States with more than a handful in western Pennsylvania. One that will remain open is at the Pittsburgh Mills.

"I am so happy they're staying open. I live five minutes away and I'm up here almost everyday shopping," Joan Kristof said at the Mills.

But for Cranberry, Butler, Robinson Township and Ross Township — to name a few of the stores closing in the area — shoppers say they aren't happy.

"For 40 years, I started with Christmas stockings for my children and I buy fabric and there's no one, absolutely no one, that can compare to their selection and fabric," said Maria Gonzalez-Griffith.

"I made my mom a necklace for Christmas and everything I bought was from here and so I make a lot of things for people. I love making gifts and gift giving but now I have to find somewhere new for that," said Juno Elio Nascimento.

The company first declared bankruptcy in March of 2024 due to higher costs from overseas shipping and a lack of consumer demand. It then re-emerged as a private company, before declaring bankruptcy again last month.

Now customers wonder who will fill the void.

"I'll probably go to Michaels. That's my only solution and their selection in fabric is very small, but I guess online, which I don't like doing either, because I like to support the brick and mortars," Gonzalez-Griffith said.

The discounts shoppers could be looking for are set to start on Saturday and could last several months.