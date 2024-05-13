Watch CBS News
Spencer Lee qualifies for 2024 Olympic Games

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Western Pennsylvania's own is heading to Paris this summer to compete for Team USA in the Olympics.

Spencer Lee was a standout college wrestler at the University of Iowa where he won three NCAA titles and now he'll be representing his country with hopes of winning a gold medal.

The Franklin Regional graduate earned his entry into the Olympics over the weekend during the Last Chance qualifiers held in Istanbul, Turkey. 

Wrestling Wolrd Olympic Qualifier
ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - MAY 11: Spencer Richard Lee of United States in the 57kg Men's Freestyle Wrestling 1/2 Final during the World OG Qualifier on May 11, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkiye. Kadir Caliskan - United World Wrestling / Getty Images

Lee earned a spot on Team USA last month in an Olympic qualifier at Penn State University, but earned his official entry to compete in the 57 kilogram class this summer over the weekend with wins against wrestlers from Morocco, China, North Macedonia, and Kazakhstan. 

In an interview with USA Wrestling, Lee said that making the team is one thing, but coming back from the Olympics with a gold medal is all that really matters.

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh.

