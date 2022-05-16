Pittsburgh and Allegheny County form task force to address domestic violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The uptick in violence across the region is one issue that local leaders have on their plate right now.

But violence closer to home is another. On Monday, Allegheny County and Pittsburgh announced a new partnership to help address domestic violence.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to the National Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, one in three women and one in four men will be victims of domestic abuse.

County 911 receives more than 80 domestic violence calls per day, a number that increased during the pandemic. That is why Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced the creation of the Intimate Partner Violence Reform Leadership Task Force.

The team will work on things like reform, public awareness, intervention, and helping local groups and shelters. The team wants to identify the gaps and needs in the current system of care and help prevent future tragedies.

The task force is made up of more than 20 professionals in law, social services, health and law enforcement. They have already met to discuss key issues surrounding domestic violence.

They will meet again soon and eventually on an annual basis.