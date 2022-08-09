'Bigger and better than ever': RADical Days kick off in September

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The dollar doesn't stretch as far and it's impacting the ability to get out and enjoy things.

After changes in the last couple of years due to the pandemic, RADical Days are pretty much back to normal across the region. The days connect people with attractions like the zoo, aviary and cultural centers for free.

"All of these are places that are supported by taxpayer funding all throughout the year by RAD, and they're able to show their appreciation by saying we're going to open up for free," RAD communications manager James Santelli said.

The Regional Asset District invests in some of the libraries, parks and attractions we enjoy around the county. Half of the extra 1 percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County goes to RAD investment.

"These are destinations that people come from all around to enjoy," Santelli said.

Starting on Sept. 9, many local attractions around the area will offer a free day or two for families to enjoy. It runs through Oct. 16th.

"With inflation and the hard times people are facing, it will be great to offer people two opportunities to come to the National Aviary," said Cathy Schlott, the National Aviary's director of Animal Program and Experiences.

"That's been a part of RADical since the very beginning. It's always been about having free opportunities for people to go out and enjoy," Santelli said.

The National Aviary is glad to welcome people back to a more normal situation after restrictions the previous two years due to COVID-19. It will have two free days for people to enjoy.

"Being able to connect through nature does relieve stress and it does something for the soul," Schlott said.

Also coinciding with RADical Days this year is the first-ever Allegheny County Fall Concert series. There will be free concerts on the weekends during the event.

"We really think that RADical Days 2022 is going to be bigger and better than ever before and the county concerts are a part of that," Santelli said.

To see what attractions are having their free days and to see which you will need to get a ticket in advance, click here.