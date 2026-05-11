Home designed by architects who worked on Fallingwater for sale in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood

A landmark home designed by architects who worked with Frank Lloyd Wright on Fallingwater is up for sale in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The Abraam Steinberg House at 5139 Penton Road is listed for $1.2 million by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The mid-century modern home built in 1952 was designed by Peter Berndtson and Cornelia Brierly, apprentices who worked with Frank Lloyd Wright on Fallingwater in the Laurel Highlands.

"Thoughtfully integrated into its dramatic, steeply sloped Pittsburgh setting, this one-of-a-kind residence blends natural materials, innovative geometry, and seamless indoor-outdoor living," the listing says. "Constructed of brick, redwood, glass, and concrete, the home is defined by its striking architectural form."

The centerpiece of the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home is a private courtyard, which is visible from all major living spaces. Inside, three levels are connected by a "flowing ramp system," creating a "continuous spatial experience rarely found in residential design." The house includes custom built-in furnishings made from redwood.

Calling it a "work of art," the listing says, "Every detail reflects the visionary collaboration between Berndtson and Brierly, whose combined expertise in architecture, landscape, and interior design helped shape one of Pittsburghs most distinctive postwar modern homes."

The home is not far from Forbes Avenue and Carnegie Mellon University's campus.

According to the mortgage calculator on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' website, the monthly payment would be $7,304.